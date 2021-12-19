Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $40.04 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,722 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $40,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after buying an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.34.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.