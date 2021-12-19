Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 170.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

