Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of AA opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

