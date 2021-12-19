Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

