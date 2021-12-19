UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the November 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

UWMC opened at $6.51 on Friday. UWM has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

