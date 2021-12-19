urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,304 shares of company stock worth $393,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in urban-gro during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGRO opened at $9.90 on Friday. urban-gro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

