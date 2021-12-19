Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $527.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

