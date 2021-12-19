Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UETMF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.
About Universal Entertainment
