Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.14. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

