United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.12.

NYSE UPS opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average of $200.52. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

