United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

