United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

