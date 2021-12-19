United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.