UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of UniFirst worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF opened at $204.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.56. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $189.84 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 737 shares of company stock worth $150,595. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

