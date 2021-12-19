UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $325.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 410,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.