Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $6,167.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

