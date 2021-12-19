Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.