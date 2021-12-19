U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

