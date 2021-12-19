Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,379,515. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

