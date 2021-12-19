Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $35,024.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.