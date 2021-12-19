Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,490 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

