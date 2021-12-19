Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 922,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

