Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average is $195.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

