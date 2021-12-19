Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.