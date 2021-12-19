Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,958 shares of company stock worth $25,758,640. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Twilio stock opened at $273.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.