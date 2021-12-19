Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.25. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 7,130 shares trading hands.

TKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.