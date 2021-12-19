Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 59.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 59.57 ($0.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLW. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,484.74). Also, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($599.55).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.62 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of £638.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.88).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

