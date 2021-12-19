Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tscan Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of TCRX opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski bought 4,716 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 5,000 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

