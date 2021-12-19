TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

