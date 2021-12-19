TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $123,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

