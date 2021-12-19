TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $646.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

