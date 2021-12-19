TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

