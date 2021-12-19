TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.80 and a 200 day moving average of $245.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.