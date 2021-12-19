TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $119.06 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

