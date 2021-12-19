Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.