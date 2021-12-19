Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

