Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 921 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

