Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $391.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.