Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

