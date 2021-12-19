Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after buying an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

