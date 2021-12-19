Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

ALL opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

