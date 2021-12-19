Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.24.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $277.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
