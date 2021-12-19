Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.24.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $277.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

