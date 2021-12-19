TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $60,316.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

