Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRIT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Triterras has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triterras by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Triterras by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triterras by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Triterras by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

