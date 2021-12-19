Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 291,063 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREB. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

