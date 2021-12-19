Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.8 days.

Shares of TRATF remained flat at $$24.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get Traton alerts:

TRATF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.