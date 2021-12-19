Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.85.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $194.34 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.