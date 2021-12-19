Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.47

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 20872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

