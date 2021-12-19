Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

