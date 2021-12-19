Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,524 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.